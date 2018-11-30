Peony (PNY) Market Cap Reaches $8,242.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Peony has a market capitalization of $8,242.00 and approximately $858.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Over the last week, Peony has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004410 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded up 228.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 16,879,850 coins and its circulating supply is 5,650,199 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

