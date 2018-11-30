PepsiCo (PEP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PepsiCo is witnessing strained margins for quite some time due to operating and commodity cost inflation, including higher transportation costs and stepped-up advertising expense. This trend is likely to continue through the rest of 2018. Additionally, consumers’ awareness on health and wellness, alongside new taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages and growing regulatory pressures are affecting CSD sales, which has caused sluggishness in beverage category. Further, unfavorable foreign exchange rates due to the recent strengthening of the U.S. dollar are likely to hurt the company’s top and bottom lines in 2018. Consequently, the company trimmed adjusted earnings view for 2018. However, PepsiCo surpassed the industry in the past three months driven by its robust surprise trend. Earnings topped estimates in the last 11 quarters, while it delivered positive sales surprise in five of the last seven quarters.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 5th. Macquarie downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.89.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $118.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,286,447.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,639.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $587,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 351.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $118,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 268.7% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 196.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $127,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

