Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,646 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 36,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 109,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $90.56.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

