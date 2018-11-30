Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,503 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BB&T Corp bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,862,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $178.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research set a $190.00 price target on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 16,695 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,009,911.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,811 shares in the company, valued at $49,698,316.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 6,667 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $936,713.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $127.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 7.84. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.67% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. The firm had revenue of $78.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

