Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO) Stake Boosted by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 17,377.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 63.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth $205,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.01 per share, with a total value of $245,739.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.99 per share, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,332.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,783 shares of company stock worth $1,646,976. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRGO opened at $64.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1-year low of $59.88 and a 1-year high of $95.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $89.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.73.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

