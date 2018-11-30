Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (PFV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday.

PFV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. equinet set a €162.00 ($188.37) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €147.00 ($170.93) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €190.00 ($220.93) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €153.67 ($178.68).

ETR:PFV opened at €125.00 ($145.35) on Wednesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a fifty-two week low of €101.60 ($118.14) and a fifty-two week high of €175.40 ($203.95).

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

