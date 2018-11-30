Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,478,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 353,212 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $89,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 25.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 57,176 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 962,667.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 500,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after buying an additional 500,587 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 681,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after buying an additional 67,151 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.7% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 55,556 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,576,712. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $45.51 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $267.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Independent Research set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/pfizer-inc-pfe-shares-bought-by-sterling-capital-management-llc.html.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.