Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Bought by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,065,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,449,000 after buying an additional 1,421,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,738,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,871,000 after buying an additional 4,386,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,570,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,660,000 after buying an additional 258,809 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 15,785,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,130,000 after buying an additional 1,572,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $845,763,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.02. 28,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,009,123. The company has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/philip-morris-international-inc-pm-shares-bought-by-poehling-capital-management-llc.html.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.