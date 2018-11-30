Phoenix Footwear Group (PXFG) vs. Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Critical Analysis

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) and Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Wolverine World Wide pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Phoenix Footwear Group does not pay a dividend. Wolverine World Wide pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Wolverine World Wide and Phoenix Footwear Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolverine World Wide 4.45% 20.26% 8.81% Phoenix Footwear Group -1.63% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Wolverine World Wide has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phoenix Footwear Group has a beta of 3.34, indicating that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wolverine World Wide and Phoenix Footwear Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolverine World Wide 0 5 7 0 2.58 Phoenix Footwear Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus target price of $39.27, indicating a potential upside of 14.20%. Given Wolverine World Wide’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wolverine World Wide is more favorable than Phoenix Footwear Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Wolverine World Wide shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Wolverine World Wide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of Phoenix Footwear Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wolverine World Wide and Phoenix Footwear Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolverine World Wide $2.35 billion 1.39 $300,000.00 $1.64 20.97 Phoenix Footwear Group $18.68 million 0.09 -$950,000.00 N/A N/A

Wolverine World Wide has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Footwear Group.

Summary

Wolverine World Wide beats Phoenix Footwear Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots. The company sources and markets a range of footwear styles, such as shoes, boots, and sandals under the Bates, Cat, Chaco, Harley-Davidson, Hush Puppies, HyTest, Keds, Merrell, Saucony, Sebago, Soft Style, Sperry, Stride Rite, and Wolverine brand names. It also markets apparel and accessories under the Merrell and Wolverine brands, as well as licenses its brands for use on non-footwear products, including the Hush Puppies apparel, eyewear, watches, socks, handbags, and plush toys; the Wolverine brand eyewear and gloves; and the Keds, Saucony, Sperry brand apparel. In addition, the company markets pigskin leather under the Wolverine Warrior Leather, Weather Tight, and All Season Weather Leathers trademarks for use in the footwear industry. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. sells its products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and certain countries in continental Europe and Asia Pacific to department stores, national chains, catalog and specialty retailers, independent retailers, uniform outlets, and mass merchant and government customers through retail stores, as well as through third-party licensees and distributors. As of December 30, 2017, the company operated 81 retail stores, as well as 29 consumer-direct Websites. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is based in Rockford, Michigan.

About Phoenix Footwear Group

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and sells women's footwear primarily in the United States. The company offers its products under the Trotters and SoftWalk brand names. It distributes its products through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through SoftWalkshoes.com and trotters.com Websites. Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

