Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 7,165 Shares of Allstate Corp (ALL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Allstate worth $51,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 338,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 323,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,882,000 after buying an additional 16,186 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Allstate by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 845,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,477,000 after buying an additional 58,983 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Allstate by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Allstate by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 399,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,043,000 after buying an additional 49,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

In other news, EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $1,039,618.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $64,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $88.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $86.77 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 9.38%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

