Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pier 1 Imports, Inc. consists of a chain of retail stores operating under the names Pier 1 Imports and The Pier, selling a wide variety of furniture, decorative home furnishings, dining and kitchen goods, accessories and other specialty items for the home. Additionally, the company, through certain subsidiaries, operates stores in the United Kingdom under the name The Pier. The company supplies merchandise and licenses the Pier 1 name to Sears Mexico and Sears Puerto Rico. “

PIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pier 1 Imports from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pier 1 Imports from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pier 1 Imports from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pier 1 Imports from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.04.

Shares of Pier 1 Imports stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Pier 1 Imports has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $127.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63). Pier 1 Imports had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $355.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pier 1 Imports will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pier 1 Imports by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,858,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 303,225 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pier 1 Imports by 1,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 782,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 730,133 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Pier 1 Imports by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 984,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 146,350 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pier 1 Imports by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,320,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 869,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pier 1 Imports by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 122,384 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

