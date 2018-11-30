Pimco Total Return ETF (BOND) Holdings Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,878 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 193.4% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $101.52 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $106.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Pimco Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

