Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $579,000 Position in Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 53,843 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Cameco by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 236,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 58,567 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,164,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.42 and a beta of 1.02. Cameco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.92 million. Cameco had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cameco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

