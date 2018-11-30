Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $725,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 61.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2,021.4% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 225.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $288.75 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.38 and a 1 year high of $423.21. The company has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.00, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. MKM Partners upped their target price on Netflix from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Netflix to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $413.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.99.

In related news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.76, for a total value of $366,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 99,883 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.25, for a total transaction of $36,781,914.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,883 shares in the company, valued at $36,781,914.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,150 shares of company stock valued at $108,858,971. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $725,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/pinnacle-associates-ltd-has-725000-position-in-netflix-inc-nflx.html.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.