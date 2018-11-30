Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,092,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after buying an additional 21,036 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 67.8% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 908,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,950,000 after acquiring an additional 366,852 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $9,505,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,012,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,190 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $238,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $761,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $411,000.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,542 shares of company stock valued at $18,436,957. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $212.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.68%.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup set a $56.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Macquarie set a $47.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Morningstar set a $49.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

