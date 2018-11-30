Pioneer Natural Resources Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $7.09 Per Share (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $7.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.29. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.17 EPS.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Williams Capital set a $231.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $206.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $149.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $140.54 and a twelve month high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

