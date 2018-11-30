Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

APC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Johnson Rice cut Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $72.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $88.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.05.

APC opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. Anadarko Petroleum has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.