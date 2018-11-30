Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Helmerich & Payne (HP) a $69.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. B. Riley set a $83.00 price objective on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.35.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

NYSE HP opened at $61.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $75.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $696.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.89 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 19.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 2,028.57%.

In related news, VP John R. Bell sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $782,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,309 shares of company stock worth $3,618,765 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after buying an additional 66,289 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 654.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.