Piper Jaffray Companies Increases Mcdonald’s (MCD) Price Target to $194.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $194.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.50% from the company’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ FY2018 earnings at $7.69 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCD. Morningstar set a $190.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

MCD stock opened at $189.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $146.84 and a twelve month high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total value of $35,323,232.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $2,666,509.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,798.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,763,644 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $629,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37,786 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 28,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

