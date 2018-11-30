Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Bonds Rise 1.2% During Trading Analyst

An issue of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) debt rose 1.2% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $25.00. The debt issue has a 4.9% coupon and is set to mature on February 15, 2045. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $85.23 and were trading at $85.86 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 18.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 93,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at $2,000,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 359.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 23.5% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia National Bank bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at $300,000. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 127.66%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

