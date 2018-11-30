PLDT Inc (PHI) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) by 255.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PLDT were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,581,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,346,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 27.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 206,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 44,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 40,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the second quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 158.0% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Citigroup cut PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PLDT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut PLDT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie cut PLDT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

PHI opened at $21.83 on Friday. PLDT Inc has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $764.11 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that PLDT Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company's Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, mobile applications and digital platforms development, mobile payment, solutions and systems integration, satellite communications, and satellite information and messaging services.

