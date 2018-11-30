PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Holdings Lifted by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 2.4% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,131,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 8,418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $137.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.50.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $3,471,507.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,406,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $133.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $116.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

