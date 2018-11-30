Poehling Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT)

Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,548,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,340,000 after purchasing an additional 896,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,625,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,660 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,914,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,065,000 after purchasing an additional 156,544 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,283,000 after purchasing an additional 578,425 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,621,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.28.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.03. 714,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

