PolySwarm (NCT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $173,645.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $173,645.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, TOPBTC and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.62 or 0.02363249 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00126039 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00195521 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.06 or 0.09270085 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000120 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, DDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

