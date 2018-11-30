Pool (POOL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Pool have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. In fact, third-quarter 2018 marked the 33rd consecutive quarter of year-over-year sales growth for Pool. Top-line growth can be primarily attributed to improved performance of its base business. Notably, the company should continue benefiting in the near term, backed by base business sales growth and favorable trends in the housing market. Pool also raised its full-year guidance. In addition, continuous growth in remodel and replacement sectors of its business is a major positive. The company’s leading market share position and opportunistic expansion strategies position it well for revenue growth. Nonetheless, seasonality of Pool’s business and macroeconomic headwinds due to expanded global presence create headwinds.”

POOL has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Pool from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pool from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.20.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $160.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. Pool has a 52 week low of $121.72 and a 52 week high of $175.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $811.31 million during the quarter. Pool had a return on equity of 78.04% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pool’s payout ratio is 45.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Pool by 57.1% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

