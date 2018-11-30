Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) Holdings Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $16,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,871,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 36.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,288,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,511,000 after acquiring an additional 346,939 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 12.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 865,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,003,000 after acquiring an additional 96,929 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 180.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 7.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12-month low of $33.09 and a 12-month high of $55.75.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $289.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Potlatchdeltic declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 30th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a $3.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatchdeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

