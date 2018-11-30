PPL Corp (PPL) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,238,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,512 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in PPL were worth $65,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 444.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of PPL by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

PPL opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.89%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

