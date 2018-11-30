Praful Shah Sells 1,889 Shares of RingCentral Inc (RNG) Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) insider Praful Shah sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $142,695.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,679.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Praful Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Thursday, October 4th, Praful Shah sold 4,974 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.78, for a total value of $431,643.72.

On Thursday, September 6th, Praful Shah sold 4,974 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $460,492.92.

Shares of RNG opened at $79.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $98.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -228.26 and a beta of 1.02.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $173.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Dougherty & Co boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on RingCentral to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in RingCentral by 75.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in RingCentral by 287.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in RingCentral by 141.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Praful Shah Sells 1,889 Shares of RingCentral Inc (RNG) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/praful-shah-sells-1889-shares-of-ringcentral-inc-rng-stock.html.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.