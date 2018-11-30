Praxair (PX) vs. Polydex Pharmaceuticals (POLXF) Financial Contrast

Praxair (NYSE:PX) and Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Praxair shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Praxair shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Praxair and Polydex Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Praxair N/A N/A N/A Polydex Pharmaceuticals 8.81% 8.62% 6.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Praxair and Polydex Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Praxair 1 4 6 0 2.45 Polydex Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Praxair currently has a consensus target price of $175.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.38%. Given Praxair’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Praxair is more favorable than Polydex Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Praxair and Polydex Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Praxair N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Polydex Pharmaceuticals $5.28 million 0.52 $450,000.00 N/A N/A

Polydex Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Praxair.

Dividends

Praxair pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Polydex Pharmaceuticals does not pay a dividend. Praxair has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc. produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also supplies wear-resistant and high-temperature corrosion-resistant metallic and ceramic coatings and powders to the aircraft, energy, printing, primary metals, petrochemical, textile, and other industries. In addition, the company offers electric arc, plasma and wire spray, and high-velocity oxy-fuel equipment; and distributes hardgoods and welding equipment purchased from independent manufacturers. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, petroleum refining, manufacturing, food, beverage carbonation, fiber-optics, steel making, aerospace, chemicals, and water treatment. Praxair, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The company primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry. It also provides ferric hydroxide and hydrogenated dextran to Sparhawk Laboratories Inc. In addition, the company develops Ushercell, a high molecular weight cellulose sulphate for topical vaginal use primarily in the prevention and transmission of AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases, as well as unplanned pregnancies; and Usherdex 4, a low molecular weight dextran product for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease. Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited sells its iron dextran primarily to independent distributors and wholesalers primarily in Europe, the Far East, South America, and Canada; and Dextran Sulphate to independent distributors or companies in the United States and Europe for analytical applications. The company was formerly known as Polydex Chemicals Limited and changed its name to Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited in March 1984. Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 1966 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

