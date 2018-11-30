Precision Drilling (PDS) Receives “Buy” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Precision Drilling from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Precision Drilling from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 target price on Precision Drilling and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $725.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.10. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $292.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.54 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 15.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 139,807 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 6.3% during the second quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 237,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 62.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,666,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 640,098 shares during the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

