Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (PG) Director Acquires C$22,200.00 in Stock

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) Director Ewan Stewart Downie purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.48 per share, with a total value of C$22,200.00.

Ewan Stewart Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Premier Gold Mines alerts:

On Thursday, November 22nd, Ewan Stewart Downie purchased 8,000 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.64 per share, with a total value of C$13,120.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Ewan Stewart Downie purchased 10,000 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.64 per share, with a total value of C$16,400.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Ewan Stewart Downie purchased 5,000 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$8,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Ewan Stewart Downie purchased 5,000 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.82 per share, with a total value of C$9,100.00.

Shares of PG stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.50. The company had a trading volume of 43,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,122. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Premier Gold Mines Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.41 and a twelve month high of C$3.94.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Premier Gold Mines from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Premier Gold Mines from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Premier Gold Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (PG) Director Acquires C$22,200.00 in Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/premier-gold-mines-ltd-pg-director-acquires-c22200-00-in-stock.html.

About Premier Gold Mines

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.