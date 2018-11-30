Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH) Receives $72.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, EVP Timothy Connors sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at $985,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 37.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,199,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,805,000 after acquiring an additional 876,192 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,880,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,683,000 after acquiring an additional 864,847 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 47.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,256,000 after acquiring an additional 643,312 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $16,851,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,716,000 after acquiring an additional 400,781 shares during the period.

NYSE:PBH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.28 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Featured Story: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.