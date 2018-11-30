Price Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,215 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Price Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,859 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4,170.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,520 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 21,254.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,612,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,367 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $430,727,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $428,119,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $394,967,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $907,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,077,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $7,431,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 524,153 shares of company stock valued at $80,193,956. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $138.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.85 and a 12-month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. Facebook’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Price Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,215 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/price-wealth-management-inc-buys-1215-shares-of-facebook-inc-fb.html.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.