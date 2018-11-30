Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,074,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,645,000 after acquiring an additional 33,979 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $106.93 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.81 and a fifty-two week high of $112.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

