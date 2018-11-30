Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSJ. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 221.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 64,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 44,618 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CSJ stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

