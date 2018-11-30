Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 106,300 Shares of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (TRCH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources during the second quarter worth about $136,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Torchlight Energy Resources by 12.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 41,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources during the second quarter worth about $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRCH opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Torchlight Energy Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma.

