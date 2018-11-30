Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,940 Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,817,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,472,000 after purchasing an additional 485,095 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 68.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 746,725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $197,710,000 after purchasing an additional 302,851 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 581,589 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,987,000 after purchasing an additional 40,618 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 575,829 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $152,462,000 after purchasing an additional 75,321 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 547,877 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $145,061,000 after purchasing an additional 33,512 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deepak Ahuja sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.46, for a total transaction of $1,202,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,604,858.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,375 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,760. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $316.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI set a $301.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.63.

TSLA stock opened at $339.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $244.59 and a 1-year high of $387.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. Tesla had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

