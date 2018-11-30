Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,391,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,375 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,432,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 870.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,129,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,117 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $68,531,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,957,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,581,000 after buying an additional 374,038 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 195.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 509,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,093,000 after buying an additional 336,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,442,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,069,000 after buying an additional 327,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $132.16. 53,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,647,871. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,312.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De purchased 1,080 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.58 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,209.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie set a $105.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $169.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Caterpillar to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.55.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

