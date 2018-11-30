Primecap Management Co. CA Has $1.11 Billion Stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,456,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 9.03% of Seattle Genetics worth $1,114,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter worth about $104,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.15. 113,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,571. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 2.18. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $169.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, EVP Darren S. Cline sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $236,185.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $384,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,611 shares of company stock worth $4,968,470. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.77.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

