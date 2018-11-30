Primecap Management Co. CA Has $2.61 Billion Position in Sony Corp (SNE)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,105,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,891 shares during the quarter. Sony makes up 1.8% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 3.41% of Sony worth $2,614,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Sony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony by 79.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 3.4% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 147,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

Shares of SNE traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $53.28. 173,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,015. Sony Corp has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $61.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.29. Sony had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

