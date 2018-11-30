Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.19% of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 519.6% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd alerts:

Shares of PFD stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (PFD)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/private-advisor-group-llc-grows-position-in-flaherty-crumrine-pref-income-fd-inc-pfd.html.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd

There is no company description available for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.