Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $277,000 in First Bancorp (FBNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 75,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 32.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FBNC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

In other First Bancorp news, insider Suzanne S. Deferie bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,275,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $49,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,568,013.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $39.72 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $67.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

