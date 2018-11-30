Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 29,080.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $16.76 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $21.46.

