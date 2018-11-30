Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Coherent, Inc. (COHR)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Coherent by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherent by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Coherent by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Coherent by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherent by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

COHR opened at $134.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.37. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $329.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $461.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.60 million. Coherent had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $60,799.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Coherent from $216.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.00.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

