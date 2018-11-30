Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holdings Reduced by Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lessened its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.1% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 42,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,150,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,051 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $94.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were given a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.01%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,545,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 228,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $21,031,791.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,205,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,784 shares of company stock valued at $46,237,322. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

