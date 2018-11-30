Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $373,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,553,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,054,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 72,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRE stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $55.46. 140,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,591,699. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $66.04.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

