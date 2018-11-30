Prologis Inc (PLD) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 833,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,230 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $56,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 14,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLD opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $58.28 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 51.66%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,008,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,673,224.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $324,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,863 shares in the company, valued at $665,259.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,907 shares of company stock worth $3,565,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Prologis from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 771 million square feet (72 million square meters) in 19 countries.

