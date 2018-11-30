Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Stake Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $144,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $4,642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,020 shares of company stock worth $16,494,490. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $130.27. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -72.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.73. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PFPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price objective on Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, First Analysis lowered Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.05.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

