ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (CMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cantel Medical Corporation is a global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers, which improve outcomes and help save lives. Through an expansive portfolio of endoscopy, water purification and filtration, and healthcare disposables, Cantel Medical provides high-quality infection prevention solutions and unsurpassed service, touching millions of patients each year around the world. Cantel Medical is a leading provider of infection prevention products and services in the healthcare market. Cantel Medical specializing in the Endoscopy procedure disposables includes single-use valves and irrigation tubing. Medical device reprocessing systems, disinfectants, detergents and other supplies are used to disinfect high-level endoscopes. “

Get ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMD. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Sidoti set a $120.00 price target on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

CMD stock opened at $86.05 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a 1 year low of $77.59 and a 1 year high of $130.92.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.50 million. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Eric W. Nodiff sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $269,996.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort DJ-AIG Commodity is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index allows investors to track the commodity futures market.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (CMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.