Prudential Bancorp (PBIP) and Heritage Financial (HFWA) Head to Head Review

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) and Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Prudential Bancorp and Heritage Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

Heritage Financial has a consensus price target of $34.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.44%. Given Heritage Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Financial is more favorable than Prudential Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Prudential Bancorp and Heritage Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Bancorp 18.75% N/A N/A Heritage Financial 20.10% 8.92% 1.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Prudential Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Prudential Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prudential Bancorp and Heritage Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Bancorp $28.54 million 5.59 $2.78 million N/A N/A Heritage Financial $183.29 million 7.00 $41.79 million $1.48 23.53

Heritage Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Prudential Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Prudential Bancorp has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Financial has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Prudential Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Heritage Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Heritage Financial pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Heritage Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Heritage Financial beats Prudential Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, business lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial loans focuses on real estate related industries and businesses in agricultural, healthcare, legal, and other professions. The company also originates loans that are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration; and offers trust services through trust powers, as well as objective advice. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a network of 59 branches located in Washington and Oregon. The company was formerly known as Heritage Financial Corporation, M.H.C. and changed its name to Heritage Financial Corporation in 1998. Heritage Financial Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Olympia, Washington.

